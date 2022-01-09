Grab a WD 1TB SSD for over half off today only at Best Buy

WD

If the hard drive on your computer or laptop is starting to get backed up, instead of deleting precious photos or whittling down your music library, you can just pick up some extra storage. An external SSD is a great way to hold onto data that you may not use everyday, but aren't quite ready to get rid of either. Right now you can pick up this 1TB solid state drive from Western Digital, which usually costs $230, for just $110 at Best Buy. This deal is only valid for today, so be sure to grab yours before it's gone.

The WD My Passport SSD is a handy little storage device to have on hand. At less than a half inch thick, it's designed to be taken on the go, an can easily be slipped into your bag or even your pocket if needed. It uses a USB-C interface for versatility and lightning fast data transfer rates of up to 1,050MB/s. It's password protected with a 256-bit AES hardware encryption to help keep your data secure. It also protects your data with its durable construction, designed to handle drops of up to 6.5 feet without major damage. Its designed for both Mac and PC, and comes with USB type-C to type-A adapter.