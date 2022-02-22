Grab a Heavily Discounted $99 Chromebook During Best Buy's One-Day Sale

Asus

Looking for a versatile and compact budget laptop that can travel anywhere? For under $100, this Asus laptop features Chrome OS, access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. and spend just $99 to get all the basic functions you need to stay connected and productive with this ultraportable 11-inch laptop. Note this deal ends tonight.

Featuring an 11-inch LED-backlit HD display, an Intel Celeron processor and 32GB storage, this laptop offers all the tools you need for basic daily tasks, including running multiple applications and browser tabs at the same time, as well as watching high-definition video.

And if you're working or studying from home or on the go, the built-in HD webcam and microphone make it easy to video chat with friends or dial in to online conference calls. The compact machine also features a media card reader that supports SD, SDHC and SDXC memory card formats for simple photo transfer. If you're looking for a basic laptop to help you get things done, this is a major bargain. Snag this offer before it's gone.