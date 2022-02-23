Grab the 256GB iPad Mini for $50 Less Than From Apple

Apple

It may be little, but it's mighty. The ultraportable 2021 iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch liquid Retina display and an A15 Bionic chip for faster performance and a smooth experience while you work, create or play. The App store has over a million apps just for the iPad and it supports Wi-Fi 6, so you'll be able to do anything you want with some serious speed. versus the Apple Store.

The iPad Mini works with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil (sold separately) so you can take notes, draw, edit and more with ease. Plus, the 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera is perfect for video calling or recording 4K video (don't worry -- there's a back camera, too). The Touch ID feature guarantees secure authentication to protect your privacy. And with up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, you'll be able to take your iPad Mini with you so you can work, stream and stay connected wherever you go.

