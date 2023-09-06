GoPro Hero 12 Black Makes Big Changes to the Small Action Camera

GoPro's already a leader in the action camera market, but it's bringing some welcomed upgrades to its flagship camera. The company on Wednesday unveiled the GoPro Hero 12 Black.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black doubles the runtime on a fully charged battery compared to earlier models. It also adds HDR video and wireless audio support for Bluetooth devices such as the Apple AirPods to act as a mic or for voice commands.

Other noticeable changes to the flagship camera are the inclusion of a standard tripod mount, the ability to shoot vertical video while the GoPro is horizontal -- making it easier to post on social media -- and improvements for better control and color grading while editing video.

With the release of the GoPro Hero 12 Black, the company is also debuting the Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory. The lens attaches to the GoPro to shoot at a field of view of 177 degrees, with 4K resolution at 60fps. This makes the GoPro Hero 12 Black record 36% wider when attached. The Max Lens Mod 2.0 is designed to be easy to attach and repels water for shooting in and around water.

GoPro's newest flagship camera will cost $400 and the Max Lens Mod 2.0 will sell for $100, or $80 for GoPro subscribers. Both will come out on Sept. 13 and are available for preorder on the GoPro website.