Google Reportedly Pitching New AI Tool to Newsrooms

Google is exploring ways artificial intelligence could assist journalists and news publishers. This reportedly includes testing an AI tool that can take in information and turn out news articles.

Google has pitched the tool, known internally as Genesis, to a handful of major news organizations, according to a report Wednesday by The New York Times. Genesis is able to "take in information — details of current events, for example — and generate news content," reported the Times, citing "people familiar with the matter." Google reportedly believes the AI tool can be a "kind of personal assistant for journalists" that's able to automate some tasks.

In an emailed statement, Google on Thursday acknowledged it's exploring how artificial intelligence could aid news publishers but didn't go specifics on tools it's testing.

"In partnership with news publishers, especially smaller publishers, we're in the earliest stages of exploring ideas to potentially provide AI-enabled tools to help journalists with their work," according to a Google spokesperson, adding that "these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating and fact-checking their articles."

Google has been rapidly unveiling new generative AI tools and features for its products, including experimental AI-integrated search and Bard, an AI chatbot similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Google has also started adding AI tools to Gmail, Docs and other Workspace tools.

Since the arrival of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022, tech companies have released a flood of generative AI tools to the masses. With prompts, these tools can produce email responses, travel itineraries and even poetry, among other things.

However, chatbots and other generative AI tools are prone to spitting out incorrect answers and sometimes sources that don't exist. Their rapid adoption has raised concerns over potential problems, including spreading misinformation and deepening bias. As noted by the Times, AI-generated news articles could face similar challenges if not edited and fact-checked carefully.

