Google Has New AR Glasses in Development

Google has been expected to be developing AR glasses, and the company indeed announced a prototype pair of glasses it's developing at this year's Google I/O conference.

The glasses look focused on helpful features, such as language translation. Google acquired smart glasses maker North in 2020, and its work with Google Glass pioneered smart eyewear nearly a decade ago.

Google's tease of its glasses was brief, but the company's continued strides in AR tools through its phones, search and Lens look ready to carry over to its glasses, too. But there's no clear indicator when these glasses might be available to buy.

Google has been active in VR and AR for years. While no company has everyday smart glasses in regular use, Google looks like it's going to try again.

This is a developing story.