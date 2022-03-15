Google Chromebooks Getting Steam Store for More Games

Asus

The game maker Valve has had a pretty strong start to the year. Its first Steam Deck handheld gaming PC was met with positive reviews around its launch last month, starting at $329. Now, its popular Steam online gaming store is arriving for new devices too -- namely, Chromebook laptops powered by Google's Chrome OS.

Valve

Google announced a pre-release version of Steam would be arriving on some Chromebooks, "to try," during a presentation ahead of the Game Developers Conference later this month. Google said it plans to offer more details in a forthcoming blogpost. In the meantime, 9to5Google earlier reported that the software will likely only work on more expensive, high-performance Chromebooks.

Still, the move marks a widening effort from Google to get more serious about gaming, even on low-cost laptops. Google also said it's expanding support for its Stadia streaming service, adding easier ways to play game demos, among other things.