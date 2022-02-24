Get This Versatile HP Chromebook for $120 Off

HP

If you primarily use your computer for surfing the web, you don't necessarily need an ultrapowerful pricey laptop. Chromebooks are a simple, accessible and -- most importantly -- affordable no-frills alternative that give you only the specs and features you need to take care of basic work online. And right now, this HP Chromebook 14b is even more affordable. It's currently $120 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $350, matching the lowest price we've seen on this model.

As far as Chromebooks go, this HP model is equipped with quite a few handy features. The 14-inch HD display doubles as a touchscreen and is nonreflective to prevent glare. It's equipped with two USB-A and USB-C ports, an SD card reader and an HDMI port for serious versatility.

Like all Chromebooks, the specs can't really compete with "real" laptops, but the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be more than enough for basics like surfing the web, checking emails and streaming shows and movies. Weighing 3.3 pounds with over 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, it's perfect for taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support, it boasts smooth and speedy connectivity.

