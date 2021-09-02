Get the top-notch Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for $158 today (save $22)

Microsoft

The standard that comes with the Xbox Series X|S is a great controller in its own right, but for dedicated Xbox players looking for the best experience, it doesn't get much better than the . Microsoft's elite-style controller adds numerous ways to customize your gaming experience, and though it's a premium option at $180, you can snag it on sale for its lowest price of 2021 so far: $158. It's rare to see the Elite Series 2 fall below $160, and it's worth grabbing at this price if you've been holding off.

Compatible with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, the Elite Series 2 is a wireless controller that lets you save up to three custom profiles (and one default profile) and switch between them on the fly using its Profile button. It sports adjustable-tension thumbsticks and shorter hair-trigger locks so you can fire even faster when playing shooters. You also get a wrap-around rubberized grip that helps you keep a firm hold on your controller during long gaming sessions. Various interchangeable components are included so you can further customize the controller, including a standard D-pad, thumbsticks, and back paddles that support custom button mapping.

Unlike the Xbox Wireless Controller, which comes with regular AA batteries that must be replaced over time, the Elite Series 2 comes with a rechargeable battery that delivers up to 40 hours of gameplay, and you can easily juice it back up using the included USB-C cable and charging dock.

Microsoft announced a $200 limited-edition Halo Infinite Elite Series 2 during Gamescom 2021, but it's currently sold out at and the . Even the standard Elite Series 2 was difficult to find in stock throughout parts of last year, so now's a great time to pick it up at a discount.