Get the all-new Amazon Fire tablet for $88

Amazon

The new Amazon Fire 10-inch tablet is now , which is $11 cheaper than we've ever seen it (and different from the last sale on the older model). With this deal, not only do you get the tablet, which boasts 32GB storage and a 1080p touchscreen, it also comes with a voucher for a nice customizable case, and software subscriptions from OfficeSuite, Hotspot Shield Premium and Family Cookbook Project Premium for one year.

I've had this tablet for a month and I'm extremely pleased with it. I don't use it for much other than reading, listening to audiobooks, watching TV and surfing the internet, and it does all of those things well. This isn't a tablet for doing anything complicated, that you would find in more high-powered tablets, but it's ideal for really casual tasks, so it's an Amazon Kindle in tablet form.

One of the best aspects of this tablet is how clear the sound is. When I watch TV or listen to audiobooks, there is no distortion or problems hearing anything, even when I'm a few steps away. And despite my initial reservations about the 10-inch screen's size, it is large enough to see everything just fine. I've found that the battery life is amazing, even when it's not in use too. There's really nothing that could go wrong with getting this tablet if you're looking for something simple and easy to use.