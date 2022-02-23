Amazon's Refurbished Fire Tablets Are as Little as $20 This Week

Woot/Screenshot by CNET

If you're looking to update your tablet, Woot is slashing prices on some great refurbished models. Refurbs can be a great option if you're trying to find a bargain on electronics. And if buying refurbished items makes you nervous, rest easy -- every Amazon tablet in this deal is backed by a 90-day Amazon limited warranty. Right now, . Interested? Don't wait -- this deal lasts until Feb. 28 or until supplies are sold out.

With a Fire tablet you'll be able to stream movies and TV shows, listen to music, make video calls, read eBooks, play games and much more. is where you'll find the lowest prices of the sale, but , which comes with a larger 1080p full HD touchscreen display, gets up to 12 hours of battery life per charge and is 30% faster than its predecessor.

There are also other models available that fall within that range. No matter which tablet you decide works best for you and your budget, with a Fire tablet you'll get access to Amazon's Alexa for assistance answering questions, playing music, accessing your calendar, hearing the news, getting local weather and much more instantly. Check out the and save some money on a tablet for you or someone you love today.