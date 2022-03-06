How to Help Ukraine Refugee Apple Event: Everything We Know Robert Pattinson's Batman Gas Prices A Dead Rocket Crashed Into the Moon Ukraine War Updates
Get Crafty With Big Discounts on Cricut Vinyl Cutting Machines and More

Take your crafting to the next level with custom stickers, shirts, mugs and more.

If you're a serious "DIY-er," then we've got a deal you won't want to miss: Cricut makes compact and user-friendly vinyl cutting machines and accessories that you can use to make custom stickers, apparel, mugs and more. And starting today, it has kicked off a huge sale with big savings on all cutting machines and more -- including the first ever discount on the brand-new Cricut Bright 360 floor and table lamps. Read on to find the device that's right for you to get crafting!

If you're after the basics in simple and easy-to-use cutting machines, this Explore Air 2 is the best value you'll find at this sale. This machine would normally cost you $250, but right now you can pick it up on sale for just $180. Or, if you prefer something a little more compact, you can grab this tiny Cricut Joy, which is great for making custom labels, cards, stickers and lots of smaller projects, for $10 off. If you're a big coffee or tea drinker who loves sipping from a cute, personalized mug (and lets face it, who doesn't), you can save $20 on this Cricut Mug Press so you can make your own custom dishwasher-safe mugs with your favorite quotes or cool patterns. Just note that you'll need a cutting machine to actually "print" your design first.