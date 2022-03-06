Get Crafty With Big Discounts on Cricut Vinyl Cutting Machines and More

cricut

If you're a serious "DIY-er," then we've got a deal you won't want to miss: Cricut makes compact and user-friendly vinyl cutting machines and accessories that you can use to make custom stickers, apparel, mugs and more. And starting today, it has kicked off a huge sale with big savings on all cutting machines and more -- including the first ever discount on the brand-new floor and table lamps. Read on to find the device that's right for you to get crafting!

If you're after the basics in simple and easy-to-use cutting machines, this is the best value you'll find at this sale. This machine would normally cost you $250, but right now you can pick it up on sale for just $180. Or, if you prefer something a little more compact, you can grab this tiny , which is great for making custom labels, cards, stickers and lots of smaller projects, for $10 off. If you're a big coffee or tea drinker who loves sipping from a cute, personalized mug (and lets face it, who doesn't), you can save $20 on this so you can make your own custom dishwasher-safe mugs with your favorite quotes or cool patterns. Just note that you'll need a cutting machine to actually "print" your design first.