Get 67% off on two Aukey power banks today

Power banks keeps our technology charged so we can keep enjoying our content on the go. But finding a good power bank that's reliable and affordable can be hard to find with so many options to choose from. With this incredible deal, you can using our offer code CNET974921. You are saving $42 off it's original $60 price!

The Aukey power bank is travel-friendly, which is key if you're someone who is always on the go. What's great about this power bank is that you can charge up to three devices at once. So, if you need to charge your phone and tablets, you can do it all at once with dual USB-A outputs and an USB-C output. The caveat here is that while it can charge tablets, it's not ideal. Besides that, when this power bank is in use, you'll see the LED indicator that shows its remaining power so you're not caught off guard when it no longer charges, and it's protected against overheating and overcharging. As one of our trusted brands, we can't recommend this power bank enough.