Get $43 off arguably the best 360 action cam

360 cams capture everything in a sphere around the camera, then later you can decide what you want to show -- and it's exactly how it's shown. As far as these of cameras go, a lot of people like the , which is selling for around $430, but Insta360's One X2 is also impressive and some people prefer it to the GoPro Max. The standalone version of the One X2 has been on sale for the last couple of weeks for the lowest price we've seen: $387 or $43 off its list price of $430. The sale is over on Dec. 14, so you only have a few more days to take advantage of the savings -- at least until the next sale.

Read more: Insta360 One X2 hands-on

The standalone One X2 isn't the only Insta360 product that's on sale. Everything is, including the the newer Go 2 ( ) and earlier , which gets a $64 price shave on the base model. Various bundles are also being discounted and each Insta360 action cam has various accessory options (some are geared toward certain sports like skiing).

Read more: Insta360 Go 2 hands-on

We have a few different videos to give you an idea of what footage Insta360 cams can produce. Former CNET Senior Video Producer Nic Golden's epically reviewed both the Go 2 (you can find the video here) and the One X2 (see below).