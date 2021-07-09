Get 20% off the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're in the market for a wireless gaming headset that costs less than $100, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 should be near the top of your list. Comfortable, with good features and strong performance, it's currently 20% off at Amazon. Normally $100, it's down to $80. While that's not quite the all-time low price of $76, it's close. As one of our editors at CNET says, "I've been happy with it for months, and I spent $100."

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is designed to work with PC, PS4, Android phones with USB-C and the Nintendo Switch. It includes a USB-C wireless transmitter that allows you to use it with the Switch. Note that SteelSeries says the Arctis 1 Wireless also works with the PS4 and PS5 (you simply plug the transmitter into the USB port); the . The boom microphone is detachable.