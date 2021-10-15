Friday PC deals at Amazon: Huge sale on monitors and laptops from Acer, Dell and more

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

Looking to upgrade your monitor or laptop? Amazon has good news for you. The mega-retailer is highlighting a wide assortment of both on its pre-Black Friday "Epic Deals" page from a nice array of brands, including Acer, Dell, ViewSonic, LG, Asus and Philips.

Some highlights that are catching our eye:

(vs. $430 at Best Buy) (Intel 11th-generation Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia MX450 GPU -- save $204 vs. list price)

While we'll likely see better deals in the weeks ahead, we're also expecting shortages and bare store shelves on many items, so you might want to lock in on anything here that fulfills a need in your home office or gaming den.