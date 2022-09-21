Framework Builds an Upgradeable, Repairable, Customizable Chromebook

Framework Computer is releasing the the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition, a ChromeOS version of the company's first Framework Laptop with a fully upgradeable, repairable and customizable design. The Chromebook Edition, like the original, addresses one of the biggest drawbacks in modern laptops as part of the right-to-repair movement.

Framework Computer

The Chromebook uses the same design as the Windows model, built around a 13.5-inch 2,256x1,504-pixel display with a 3:2 aspect ratio tucked inside a milled aluminum housing. The base configuration has an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD for storage. Those components are upgradeable with up to 64GB of memory and 1TB of storage.

Framework's Expansion Card system lets you pick and choose not only what ports you have on the Chromebook but which side you want them on. The default configuration has four USB-C modules, but you can mix and match ports from USB-C or USB-A ($9 each) and DisplayPort or HDMI ($19 each). A microSD card slot ($19) and Ethernet ($39) are also options as are 250GB and 1TB storage cards.

The Chromebook Edition is built with Google's Titan C security chip and will receive updates for up to eight years, just like any other Chromebook. For privacy, the company also added hardware privacy switches to cut power to the camera and mics. Also, every part of the system has a scannable QR code, Framework said in its announcement. The codes let you access documentation, repair guides, replacement and upgrade parts and insight into design and manufacturing data.

The Chromebook Edition is available for pre-order in the US and Canada today starting at $999, with first shipments starting in early December. Although availability outside of the US and Canada wasn't announced, the starting price converts to roughly £880 or AU$1,500.