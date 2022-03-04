Forget DJI, Grab One of These 4K Drones for Less Than Half the Price

Potensic

One of the coolest ways to capture a unique video of an event or scene is by using a drone. The built-in cameras on some of the top-end drones are really great quality and provide results that you're likely to be left speechless by. Unfortunately, some of the drones with built-in 4K cameras can get extremely expensive, making it hard for everyone to justify the purchase. Potensic, a company known for making high-quality drones at affordable prices, has its at Amazon. To get this price, you'll need to clip the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart.

The drone comes with a carrying case, 32GB microSD card for recording your footage, a controller, the drone and a battery. The camera is attached to a 3-axis mechanical gimbal to help stabilize your shots and allow you to move it around while flying the drone. To make flying it easier while capturing video, it has a follow-me mode, waypoint flight, precise altitude flights, auto return and more. You'll be able to fly the drone for 28 minutes per charge and it will take about two hours to recharge the battery completely.

If you're interested in elevating your photos and videos, be sure to give one of these a try now.