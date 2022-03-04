Ukraine War Updates 'The Cuphead Show' Season 2 Apple Event Set for March 8 Melinda Gates Opens Up Check Status of Your Tax Refund Wordle-Like Games
Forget DJI, Grab One of These 4K Drones for Less Than Half the Price

Not everyone has over $1,000 to spend on a drone, but this 4K option from Potensic doesn't seek to drain your bank account. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

One of the coolest ways to capture a unique video of an event or scene is by using a drone. The built-in cameras on some of the top-end drones are really great quality and provide results that you're likely to be left speechless by. Unfortunately, some of the drones with built-in 4K cameras can get extremely expensive, making it hard for everyone to justify the purchase. Potensic, a company known for making high-quality drones at affordable prices, has its Dreamer Pro on sale for $380 today at Amazon. To get this price, you'll need to clip the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart.

The drone comes with a carrying case, 32GB microSD card for recording your footage, a controller, the drone and a battery. The camera is attached to a 3-axis mechanical gimbal to help stabilize your shots and allow you to move it around while flying the drone. To make flying it easier while capturing video, it has a follow-me mode, waypoint flight, precise altitude flights, auto return and more. You'll be able to fly the drone for 28 minutes per charge and it will take about two hours to recharge the battery completely.

