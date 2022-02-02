Fly your drone at the Super Bowl, get fined $30,000, FAA says

FAA; Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

The Federal Aviation Administration has declared SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, a No Drone Zone during this year's Super Bowl. That means you'll face a fine of up to $30,000 and criminal prosecution, not to mention confiscation of your drone, if you fly it during the championship football game, the FAA said in an alert Wednesday.

The temporary flight restriction lasts from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 13 and covers a huge part of the airspace around the stadium: anywhere within 34.5 miles (30 nautical miles) and up to an altitude of 18,000 feet. For an area closer to the stadium -- within about a mile and up to 3,000 feet -- the No Drone Zone goes into effect at 10 a.m. PT, the FAA said.

Oh, and the government might obliterate your drone, too, according to the FAA's flight advisory, if it's "deemed to pose a credible safety or security threat to protected personnel, facilities or assets." It's all part of a detailed FAA safety plan that goes into effect during the Super Bowl.

Drones are increasingly capable for capturing aerial videos and photos, but it can be hard for pilots to figure out who's allowed to fly them and when. The B4UFLY app can help you find out if it's legal to fly at a particular spot, while the Aloft app can help you request permission for areas that require it through a system called Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC).