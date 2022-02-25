Facebook's Portal TV is Discounted $60 Today

Facebook

Turn your TV into a smart display with the Facebook Portal TV. The webcam makes it easy to call friends and family on their laptops or smartphones and is wide enough that a whole group of people can get in on the fun. The best part is that your loved ones do not need a Portal device of their own in order to connect. Portal uses Facebook, Zoom and WhatsApp to connect with others. You can . But you need to act fast -- this one-day deal ends tonight.

Not only will the smart camera on the device automatically adjust to keep everyone in frame, but an AR library also allows you to add effects, blur background and more. The device features an 8-microphone array with 360-degree pickup. It also features Smart Sound, which reduces background noise and enhances the voice of whoever is speaking. There's even a Watch Together feature that allows you to consume your entertainment at the same time as the person on the other end of the call, as if you're all in the same room. Built-in Alexa makes it easy to control your smart home and connected devices with voice commands, too. And when you're not using your Portal device, you can disable the camera and microphone and black the camera lens with a cover so that your privacy is protected.

While the Facebook Portal TV comes with a remote and an adapter, you will also need an HDMI cable to use it, which must be purchased separately. Additionally, you'll need a Facebook or WhatsApp account to use Facebook Portal TV, so make sure you're comfortable with that before you purchase.