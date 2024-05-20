Everything Microsoft Just Announced: CoPilot Plus PCs, Surface Pro and Laptop Running on Qualcomm Highlights AI Explorer

CoPilot Plus PCs are the new AI PCs, and Microsoft is launching its first Surface models, running on the Snapdragon X series. Microsoft always delivers devices when it's showing off some flagship or buzzy Windows and partner updates, so today we get a variant models of the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro running the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors, with its 45 trillion operations per second NPU -- you are going to get SO tired of seeing the rather vague 45 TOPS claims, but I may be projecting -- ready to power all your...CoPilot Plus PCs. They're defined as any CPU capable of more than 40 TOPS, which means it includes Intel and AMD-based systems, too.

The big claims are that they're a lot faster than before -- 86% for the Surface Laptop over the Surface Laptop 5 and 90% faster for the Surface Pro over the Surface Pro 9 -- with double the battery life (22 hours playing local video).

The Surface Pro has been updated with an HDR OLED display (the Laptop has a new 500 nit model) and improved cameras -- 4K for the rear. It can use the same updated accessories announced with the October models.

They CoPilot will soon have GPT-4o with voice and computer vision, and updated features like editing photos without opening the apps. It will be front and center on your Taskbar.

A new Recall feature tracks everything you do and see on your computer for a few days so that you can find anything more easily with natural language queries. For example, the company showed searching for a specific item and Recall pulling up a Discord chat/message and reading/enabling the link. It also serves up suggestions based on what it sees on screen, like Minecraft gaming tips. For gaming, it can redirect the low-power stuff, like recommendations, to the CPU so it doesn't tax the GPU. And eventually a lot of this will work it's way into Xbox. It sounds like having a parent peering over your shoulder when you're at the PC.

Other features include Live Captions, CoCreator (which seems to pick up where Designer disappeared)), for generating images progressively -- you describe it and sketch it, then CoCreator refines it -- image restyling, background removal for both photo and video and so on.

The intelligence works in all applications: You can pause, stop and delete captured content as well as exclude specific sites from capture. Under the hood, there's a new CoPilot runtime API, with more than 40 models.

This is a developing story.