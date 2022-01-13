End your storage woes with this discounted 12TB external drive from Best Buy

WD

Whether you are a creative type with large files or working from home and trying to keep multiple devices backed up, you'll have ample room to store everything you need with this 12TB hard drive from WD. Small enough to sit right on your desk, an external hard drive like this option from Western Digital can keep things unclogged so your computer continues to run at its best. You can at Best Buy today.

It also comes with WD Discovery backup software, which lets you set hourly, daily or monthly backup schedules to make backing up your most important files a breeze. Compatible with either Mac or PC, this desktop drive can be reformatted for use with Apple Time Machine as well. This model features a USB 3.0 interface, but is backward-compatible with USB 2.0 as well and comes with the USB cable and AC adapter needed. It is also backed by a 2-year manufacturer's warranty.