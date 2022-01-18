Elevate your next video shoot with this discounted drone

Potensic

The Potensic P5 Dreamer mini drone is perfect for beginners. Headless mode makes it easier to fly, letting the drone follow the joystick's control no matter which direction the head may be facing. One-key fly and landing makes it easy to start and stop, which means you will be less prone to losing your drone. The P5 also features a 1080p camera, which can be paired with an app to capture picture and live video. You can with code P5SALE01 and the 20% off coupon on the page. Remember to do both to unlock the full savings.

This drone provides up to 40 minutes of flight time across two rechargeable batteries and features three speed modes. The drone can be used indoors on the slowest setting and is still strong enough for use outside as well. It also features altitude hold for hovering at a fixed height, which is the perfect mode for taking pictures. Also, if you draw out a route on the ProtensicFly app, the drone will follow the customized flight trajectory.