Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard Free COVID test kits Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix Change these iOS 15 settings on your iPhone Marvel's Moon Knight trailer Daniel Radcliffe is playing Weird Al
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Elevate your next video shoot with this discounted drone

Take flight and save over $31 on the Potensic P5 drone with lots of features that make it easy to use even for beginners.

p5drone.jpg
Potensic

The Potensic P5 Dreamer mini drone is perfect for beginners. Headless mode makes it easier to fly, letting the drone follow the joystick's control no matter which direction the head may be facing. One-key fly and landing makes it easy to start and stop, which means you will be less prone to losing your drone. The P5 also features a 1080p camera, which can be paired with an app to capture picture and live video. You can grab the Potensic P5 Drone for $58.49 with code P5SALE01 and the 20% off coupon on the page. Remember to do both to unlock the full savings.

See at Amazon

This drone provides up to 40 minutes of flight time across two rechargeable batteries and features three speed modes. The drone can be used indoors on the slowest setting and is still strong enough for use outside as well. It also features altitude hold for hovering at a fixed height, which is the perfect mode for taking pictures. Also, if you draw out a route on the ProtensicFly app, the drone will follow the customized flight trajectory.