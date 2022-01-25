Edit photos like a pro with 82% off this Luminar AI bundle

Skylum

If you're new to photography, you might be feeling discouraged when, no matter how hard you try, your photos don't look anything like a professional's. Sure, having fancy equipment and a good compositional eye helps, but the editing process is really where a picture transforms into a polished piece of art. Skylum's AI-enabled software Luminar is an intuitive photo editor that can help you simplify the editing process and quickly turn your work into a masterpiece you can be proud of. And now through Jan. 27 at StackSocial, you can sign up for the Luminar AI bundle, a value of over $200, for just $40.

Luminar AI is a photo editor that is assisted by artificial intelligence to help you make complex edits in record time with suggested edit presets and letting you make alterations to specific details and elements of the picture. It can be used as either a standalone application or as a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. Plus, this bundle comes with a packet of pre-set templates designed by professional photographers to help enhance your landscape, travel and black and white portrait phots. And to help you take better photos overall, this bundle also includes an online course in lifestyle photography with tips on location scouting, storytelling, composition and posing and much more.