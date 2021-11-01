Early Black Friday deals: Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet drops back to $45

Why get a when you can get a much better 8-inch tablet for $45? Exactly. That's the case at Amazon right now, where the company's 8-inch Fire Tablet line has been deeply discounted ahead of Black Friday. (It's ostensibly an "Alexa birthday sale.") So far as we can tell, all of the Fire HD 8 models are selling at their lowest prices to date. While these aren't nearly as nice or as powerful as the similarly sized , the headline here is that you can get 10 to 11 of these for the price of one $499 Mini.

César Salza/CNET Normally $90, Amazon's Fire HD 8 has returned to its lowest price to date at $45. The 8-inch tablet was updated in 2020 with a faster processor, USB-C charging, better Wi-Fi performance, 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB) and a bump from 16GB to 32GB of storage in the base model. Its HD screen is sharper than the entry-level Fire 7, but it's still not nearly as sharp as iPad displays. The HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and slightly better performance, thanks to 3GB of RAM. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.

David Carnoy/CNET The Fire HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and more RAM (3GB instead of 2GB), with performance that improves on the standard Fire HD 8. The tablet should charge just fine on most wireless charging pads. The current $65 price represents a new all-time low for this product, so far as we can tell. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This $140 unit is currently available for $70, matching its previous all-time low price. The Fire HD Kids Edition is a child-friendly version of the Fire HD 8 tablet that adds a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited) -- which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content. It's not really suitable for remote learning, but it's a much more affordable option than giving a young child a full-on iPad. The 10-inch Kids Edition is also available at a reduced price of $120, or $80 off its normal price.

