Don't look now, but Apple gave the new MacBook Pro the 'dreaded' notch

Apple's new MacBook Pro with upgraded Apple silicon revived plenty of beloved features from earlier Apple devices, including an HDMI port and MagSafe charging. It also brought a controversial feature from Apple's iPhones: a notch.

The new laptop, which was announced Monday at Apple's Unleashed event, will come in either 14.2- or 16.2-inch sizes. Apple says it shrunk the bezels around the display, with the camera hanging slightly lower, creating a notch in the screen. The company says it has upped the pixel counts on both displays, with the screens also supporting 120Hz refresh rates for smoother scrolling.

As for the camera, Apple says it now supports 1080p video chats and will be better in low light. The tech giant's new MacBook Pro also dumped the Touch Bar.