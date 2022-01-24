Don't let blackouts stop you with up to 35% off UPS systems today only at Amazon

APC

If you're a gamer, this might sound familiar; you're two hits away from defeating that boss you've spent hours grinding away on and suddenly, your screen goes black. All that work goes down the drain because your upstairs neighbor is running a dozen different appliances on the same outlet and blew the fuse. It's a frustrating scenario, and it's also easily avoidable with a UPS, or "uninterruptible power supply." These back-up battery systems can be pretty pricey, but right now at Amazon you can save up to $174 on select APC UPS systems. This offer is one of the "deals of the day" and expires tonight at 2:59 AM EST, so be sure to get your order in before then.

Read More: Appliance Science: The uninterruptible power supply

So what actually is a UPS? If you're unfamiliar, these systems essentially function as giant power banks to power your console, computer and Wi-Fi network in case of a power outage. They also offer surge protection and automatic voltage regulation (AVR) to help extend the lifespan of your console or PC. There are two models on sale at Amazon today, both of which feature 10 outlets and a surge-protected 1GB network port. The first is the , which is designed specifically for use with consoles and gaming PCs, and is on sale for $187 (save $73). The second is a bundle featuring the , which is designed for more general use across computer and electronic systems, and comes with an extra back-up battery that provides and additional 1500VA of power to your UPS system. You can pick up that bundle for $314, down $174 from the original price and saving you $76 compared to what it would cost to buy both pieces of the bundle individually.