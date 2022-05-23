This Discounted 4K Webcam Is a Must-Have for Video Calls or Streaming Online

If you're looking to upgrade the video quality of your game streams or work-related video calls, your webcam can make a huge difference. Since remote work is still pervasive and chatting with friends and family online is still popular, why not improve the quality of your image above what the built-in webcam from your laptop allows?

This high-definition 4K external webcam includes dual mics and noise-canceling technology to keep you looking and sounding your best. The , a savings of $30, when you clip the on-page coupon and use code VBUHODNI.

It's easy to use and can be affixed directly to your computer or used with the included tripod. The Sony image sensor has up to 3,840x2,160-pixel resolution at 30 frames per second, and the autofocus feature includes face tracking to keep focus on you, rather than unwanted background objects. When you're not using it, simply close the privacy cover to keep your lens free from dust and debris. This webcam is plug-and-play, so there's no special software or drivers, it's compatible with Mac or PC, and a USB cable is included.

