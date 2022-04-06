Let This $42 Webcam Help Make You Look Better on Your Next Video Call or Stream

Depstech

Whether you're looking to upgrade the video quality of your new game streams or work related video calls, the webcam you use can make a huge difference. Remote work is still really popular and people are having to chat with friends and family remotely, so why not try to look a little better than the built-in webcam from your laptop allows?

This high-definition 4K external webcam includes dual mics and noise-canceling technology to keep you looking and sounding your best. The , a savings of $28, when you clip the on-page coupon and use code 7AKH8ZQ8.

It's easy to use and can be clipped directly onto your computer or affixed to the included tripod. The Sony image sensor offers up to 3,840x2,160-pixel resolution at 30 frames per second, and the autofocus feature includes face tracking to keep focus on you, rather than unwanted background objects. And when you're not using it, simply close the privacy cover. It will keep your lens free from dust and debris. This webcam is plug-and-play, so there's no special software or drivers required, and it's compatible with Mac or PC. The USB cable is included.