Deathloop State of Play: How to watch and start times for PlayStation livestream

If you've been eagerly awaiting Deathloop's release on PS5, Sony has the livestream for you. The upcoming Bethesda shooter will be the focus of Thursday's State of Play presentation, which will include roughly 30 minutes of "indie and third-party updates" for upcoming PlayStation games.

The broadcast will kick off at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. Friday AEST) and will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube. We'll also embed it below as soon as it's available.

Nine minutes of the event will be taken up by the preview of Deathloop, which hits PS5 and PC on Sept. 14. It might also be one of the last Bethesda games to grace the PlayStation, since Microsoft acquired the developer last year and has said some games "will be exclusive to Xbox and PC."

Those hoping for more details on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West or the new PlayStation VR headset will need to wait a bit longer. Sony made it clear in the post that this event won't cover any of those products, with the company instead advising fans to "stay tuned throughout the summer though, as we'll have more updates soon."