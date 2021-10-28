Cricut Maker has returned to its lowest price to date

Cricut

In the world of Cricut machines, the Maker series stands at the top. Where every Cricut can cut vinyl and crease paper, the Maker line does so much more: It's capable of cutting leather, wood and other materials. The Cricut Maker line is designed for professionals, people who want to do more than just make something for the house. That flexibility comes with a steeper price tag, which has returned to $250.

Recently priced at $330, and considerably less expensive than the $400 Cricut Maker 3, the original Cricut Maker is on sale for all of its colors. This model doesn't do all of the cool new things you can do with the brand new Maker 3 and Smart Materials, but it is still an incredible machine for new makers at this price. All you have to do is plug it in, set up the Cricut app on your phone, tablet or laptop and you're good to go.