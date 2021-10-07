Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids 5 and up Nintendo Switch OLED review Trailer: Peter Dinklage as Cyrano de Bergerac Squid Game subtitles Apple-Dell deal could have changed history
Cricut Maker just dropped to one of its lowest prices ever

If you've been looking for the right moment to start playing with a Cricut, this is it.

In the world of Cricut machines, the Maker series stands at the top. Where every Cricut can cut vinyl and crease paper, the Maker line can do so much more. It's capable of cutting leather, wood, and so many other materials. The Cricut Maker line is designed for professionals, people who want to do more than just make something for the house. That flexibility comes with a steeper price tag, which just dropped to $250 for the first time ever. 

Recently priced at $330, the Cricut Maker is on sale for all of its colors. This model doesn't do all of the cool new things you can do with the brand new Maker 3 and Smart Materials, but it is still an incredible machine at this price. All you have to do is plug it in, set up the Cricut app on your phone, tablet or laptop and you're good to go.