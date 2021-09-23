Cricut Explore Air 2 has returned to its lowest price ever, with an additional $30 in digital content for free

Cricut

While some may dismiss Cricut as a machine simply for cutting vinyl, the truth is every one of these machines unlock an enormous amount of creativity within each user. The ability to transfer gold or silver foil to cardstock, effectively creating your own custom invite or greeting cards with the same level of quality as something you'd buy in a store. Tools for engraving, etching, and scoring wood or leather or even glass are available in addition to cutting vinyl. The only limitation is your imagination, and I guess also the price tag. While the most recent Cricut models are still a little pricey, the Explore Air 2 has dropped all the way down to $170. And if that deal wasn't good enough, you can now also get $30 in digital designs from Cricut free with your purchase, to help you learn a little about where to start creating.

While you can create your own designs within Cricut's software, even taking a picture of something and using it to do your own thing, the online library of content available to Cricut users is massive. While some are made by Cricut itself, a lot of designs come from other users. This $30 in free content is very similar to a lot of the things you would find in that online library, but it's been chosen for you by Cricut. You can check out the free content here, but even if you decide a lot of it is not for you there's a lot you can do with a Cricut with a price this low.