Cricut EasyPress 2 is back down to its lowest price today

Cricut

There's a good chance the iron sitting in your closet is not exactly cutting edge, and for most people that's OK. But if you have clothing made from unique fibers or you're a fan of designing your own shirts with iron-on materials, you may need to know the exact temperature of your iron when you go to use it. That's one of the biggest reasons the Cricut EasyPress exists: It allows you to set the exact temperature of your iron in order to get a consistent experience pressing clothing at the right temperature. And if you get one today, you only spend $130.

If you enjoy using your Cricut for making iron-on projects, having an EasyPress makes all the difference in the world. And with the EasyPress 2, you gain a lot of options for ironing on different kinds of fabrics at different temperatures. The app makes it easy to use, and even if you're not applying designs it's still one of the nicest irons you'll ever use as long as you don't mind it being square. And at this price, it's too good a deal to pass up.