Creality Launches K1 3D Printer, Its Answer to Bambu and Prusa, Plus a Slew of New Products

Creality is one of the biggest names in 3D printing and has been for the last five years. The Ender 3 is one of, if not the most successful 3D consumer-grade printer ever, and Creality printers are often in our list of best 3D printers. This year Creality is celebrating its ninth anniversary by releasing its newest flagship 3D printer, , and a host of new products.

Looking very similar to the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, or a Voron, the K1 is a CoreXY 3D printer, where the print area moves down as it prints, rather than in and out. This makes it very stable and allows printing at extremely high speeds. Creality says that the K1 and the K1 Max can print at speeds up to 600 millimeters per second -- around 12 times faster, at least on paper, than the Ender 3, which prints at around 50mm/s.

The K1 Max is the upgrade to the K1 with a larger print area -- 300 by 300 by 300mm as opposed to the K1's 220 by 220 by 250mm -- and some advanced features like lidar to correct your first layer and an AI camera that can detect errors in the print as it's printing. These features are also available on the K1 as optional extras.

Creality also announced several other 3D printers, laser cutters and other machines -- too many to talk about them all in detail here. CNET will be testing them as they become available. Here's a quick rundown:

/ : A resin 3D printer dubbed "one of the fastest resin 3D printers on the market" with a helpful tilting lid.

The and are available to preorder today for $699 and $999, respectively, as well as the and , which are priced at $399 and $599. UK and Australian prices are yet to be announced.