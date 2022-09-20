Corsair's New $100 Gaming Headset Adds Wireless for PC and PlayStation

Corsair's latest wireless gaming headset, the HS55 Wireless Core, is essentially the analog HS55 without wires: It's the same headset and mic, but with a 2.4GHz dongle compatible with PC and PS4/PS5, and Bluetooth support. It costs $100 (£100, AU$169).

The Bluetooth boosts it a little above similarly priced competitors such as the last-gen or , which don't offer it, but the HS55 Wireless Core lacks the ability to operate wired. It just charges over USB.

Available from Tuesday, the headset will be a Target exclusive in North America and available via Amazon in the EU; that doesn't preclude Corsair from selling an almost identical model under a slightly different name via other outlets at some point.

It doesn't provide as well-rounded Bluetooth capability as higher-priced models like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, though, which is somewhat typical of its class. The most notable limitation is you can't use the RF dongle wireless and Bluetooth simultaneously, except to pick up and hang up calls. You jump between them via a dedicated button.

The lack of an analog connection may be even more painful for some. But if you're an either/or person like me -- I use Bluetooth with my iPhone and iPad, and RF with my PC, rarely both at the same time -- it's a reasonable tradeoff to save some money.

Other relevant features:

On-ear volume, mute, sidetone and EQ preset controls

Rated signal range of 50 feet (15 meters)

Weighs 9.4 ounces (266 grams)

Battery rated for 24 hours, with a 15-minute charge delivering 6 hours

Otherwise, the audio and mic specs and the design are the same as the HS55.

I've been able to do some light testing on it so far, enough to know that it's a little tighter than I'd like, but generally comfortable. And it sounded decent, at least in The Cult of the Lamb. I'll continue running it through my full set of tests over the coming days.