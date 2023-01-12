Biggest CES Innovations Worst Products of CES Future of Screens $99 AirPods Possible T-Mobile May Buy Mint Mobile Built-In Way to Cancel Subscriptions Super Bowl Commercials 2023 CNET Shopping
Tech Computing

Congress Halts Purchase of More Microsoft Combat Goggles, Report Says

Some concerns revolved around the goggles causing testers physical impairments, like headaches.

Zachary McAuliffe
The IVAS helmet is based on the Microsoft HoloLens 2.
Microsoft

Congress rejected the US Army's request for funding to purchase more combat goggles from Microsoft, according to a report from Bloomberg

The report says the Army requested $400 million to buy about 6,900 goggles which are adapted from Microsoft's HoloLens Headset. Congress rejected the request because of concerns that the headsets caused "mission-affecting physical impairments," like headaches and nausea.

Neither Microsoft nor the US Army immediately responded to a request for comment. 

This story is being updated.