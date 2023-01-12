Congress Halts Purchase of More Microsoft Combat Goggles, Report Says

Congress rejected the US Army's request for funding to purchase more combat goggles from Microsoft, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The report says the Army requested $400 million to buy about 6,900 goggles which are adapted from Microsoft's HoloLens Headset. Congress rejected the request because of concerns that the headsets caused "mission-affecting physical impairments," like headaches and nausea.

Neither Microsoft nor the US Army immediately responded to a request for comment.

This story is being updated.