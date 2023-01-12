Congress Halts Purchase of More Microsoft Combat Goggles, Report Says
Some concerns revolved around the goggles causing testers physical impairments, like headaches.
The IVAS helmet is based on the Microsoft HoloLens 2.
Microsoft
Congress rejected the US Army's request for funding to purchase more combat goggles from Microsoft, according to a report from Bloomberg.
The report says the Army requested $400 million to buy about 6,900 goggles which are adapted from Microsoft's HoloLens Headset. Congress rejected the request because of concerns that the headsets caused "mission-affecting physical impairments," like headaches and nausea.
Neither Microsoft nor the US Army immediately responded to a request for comment.
This story is being updated.
