Clean Up Your iPad's Home Screen With a Simple Setting Change

Scott Stein/CNET

Apple included the App Library from iOS 15 in its iPadOS 15 update last year -- the feature provides a searchable look at all of your installed iPad apps, grouped by category. Tapping the search box also brings up a full alphabetical list of your apps.

While the iPhone stashes the App Library neatly to the right of your home screen pages, the iPad version of the App Library sits squarely in your dock. It takes up valuable real estate on your screen, and it's frankly a bit of an eyesore.

If you don't use the App Library much, you might want to remove it from your iPad's dock, but it's not that simple. Unlike the other apps in your dock, the App Library can't be removed simply by pressing down on it and tapping an "x" button.

Luckily, there's a way to remove the App Library. It's just hidden in your iPad settings. As a bonus, you can also remove "Recent Apps" from your dock at the same time if you'd like.

Read on to learn how to remove the App Library icon from the dock on your iPad running iPadOS 15.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

How to remove the App Library from your iPad dock in iPadOS 15

On your iPad running iPadOS 15, go to the Settings application.

1. Tap Home Screen & Dock.

2. Under the Dock section, toggle off Show App Library in Dock.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

As soon as you do, the App Library icon will disappear from your dock, giving you more room for other apps. Don't worry, though -- you'll still be able to access the feature by swiping left on your home screen until it appears. You can also use the search feature by swiping down anywhere on your home screen and then typing the name of the app you're looking for, if the App Library just isn't your thing.