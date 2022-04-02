Capture Everything With This Discounted Beginner Drone -- Just $84 Right Now

Holy Stone

Ready to enter the world of drone piloting? Drones are already a popular tool among tech enthusiasts and content creators, but as more and more people become curious about drones, competition is increasing and prices are dropping. If you're new to drones or a seeking a cheaper option, , which is a great model for beginners. Enter promo code UKQ463DI at checkout and the price of the HS440 drone will drop to just $84. That's a $55 savings over buying this model from Holy Stone directly.

Equipped with an adjustable 1080p HD camera, you can tailor your shot by up to 90 degrees up and down through the app or remote so you can capture a clear picture of the things that matter most every time. And the 140 degree wide-angle lens records great aerial scenery with FPV transmission that works up to 263 feet. The drone also includes two batteries, which together can provide up to 40 minutes of flight time. Other features include voice control, gravity control, gesture selfies to direct camera focus, altitude hold, pre-set customized flight paths and an emergency stop option. Plus, the drone is foldable and comes with a carrying case, making it easy to store when not in use and ultra-portable when you travel.