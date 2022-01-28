Capture every moment with $210 off this GoPro Hero 10 bundle

GoPro

With rugged designs and impressive specs, it's no wonder GoPro cameras repeatedly top our lists of the best action cameras and high-tech adventure gear. And while we love these compact adventure cameras, their biggest drawback has always been their substantial price tag. The Hero 10 is the most advanced GoPro on the market right now, and therefore it's also the priciest. But right now from GoPro directly, you can pick up the brand new Hero 10, along with a bundle of all the necessary accessories, for $450, down $210 from the usual price. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, so it could switch off at any point.

This offer comes with one stipulation: You'll only get the discount as long as you sign up for a year of the GoPro subscription service, a $50 value that provides you with unlimited cloud storage, access to the Quik editing app, a 50% discount at the GoPro store and no-questions-asked camera replacement. The Hero 10 camera itself boasts some impressive specs for its compact size, capable of capturing 5.3K resolution videos and 23MP photos, with video stabilization and voice control capabilities. You can read CNET's full breakdown here. The bundle comes with a small handheld tripod mount as well as a clip-on mount, a spare lithium ion battery, a 32GB memory card and a case to keep your camera protected on the road.