Canon printers think ink cartridges are fake, but company has a workaround

Canon is feeling the impact of the global chip shortage. The company is addressing problems causing some Canon printer models to misread its own toner cartridges as counterfeit or empty.

Canon typically uses chips to verify cartridges used in its printers are the company's own, but has opted to leave out this component until normal semiconductor supplies resume. In a support message on its websites in Europe and German, reported earlier Wednesday by USA Today, Canon issued workarounds for customers impacted by the printer problems.

Canon's website lists 19 models, all large multifunction printers, that are impacted.

Canon USA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

