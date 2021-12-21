Bundle a Fire 7 Kids Tablet and Echo Dot Kids smart speaker and save 50% today

Amazon

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Between books, games, and programming, tablets are a great way to educate and entertain your little one. But you're probably a little wary about letting them handle your nice, expensive device. Which is exactly why Amazon makes a version of their Fire tablets designed just for kids. While the Fire 7 Kids tablet would normally run you $100 on its own, you can grab it right now for only $80. And as an added bonus, that price also includes a $60 Echo Dot Kids smart speaker totally free. There's no additional catch to this deal, but is only valid for today, so act fast.

The Fire 7 is no longer the most advanced kids tablet from Amazon, but still boasts plenty of great kid-friendly features. It has a 7" display that is protected by a soft and durable kid-friendly case with a built-in stand. Plus, it comes with a 2-year guarantee that Amazon will replace your tablet for free if it gets broken. You'll also get a full year free of Amazon Kids+, which instantly gives you access to thousands of educational games, books, and movies. The Echo Dot Kids smart speaker acts as a great companion to the tablet, allowing kids to ask questions about their homework, play music, listen to audio books and even make phone calls, all just by asking. Both devices are compatible with the Amazon Parent Dashboard, so you can control exactly what your little one will and won't be able to access. And if you order right now, there's still time to get your devices in time for Christmas.