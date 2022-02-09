Live: Samsung Unpacked live blog Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra SpaceX's doomed Starlink satellites Oscars nominations Book of Boba Fett finale recap Google Doodle honors female pro baseball player
Book lovers can get up to 36% off Kindle e-readers

Ditch cluttered shelves and carry thousands of books and audiobooks wherever you go.

Whether you're at home, on the bus or abroad, e-readers allow you to have an entire library at your fingertips. You no longer have to stress about which book to pack for your trip, because you can take them all. Kindle e-readers are designed to be light and compact for easy portability and are purpose-built for reading, featuring a glare-free display that reads like real paper. Save up to 36% off Kindle e-readers right now with prices starting as low as $60

Depending on which model you choose, various features like battery life and storage space will vary -- but each Kindle can last weeks on a single charge, meaning you can stay on the go. The newest Kindle e-readers also feature an adjustable screen to make it easier to read in any lighting and can withstand accidental immersion in water (in case something happens at the beach or the bath). Want a break from the page? Go hands-free and pair your Kindle with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphones or speakers and listen to thousands of stories. And with a subscription to Kindle Unlimited, you'll also get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks and more. 