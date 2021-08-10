Blue's Icepop is a broadcast-quality mic for Logitech G Pro, Astro A40 TR gaming headsets

If you're a gamer and streamer, you might skip using the mic on your gaming headset in favor of a higher-quality USB mic. Pro microphone maker Blue is now giving you another option with the Icepop, a broadcast-quality 10mm condenser boom mic that you can plug right into your existing Logitech or Astro gaming headset.
The $50 mic (approximately £36 and AU$68 converted) is only available for Astro's A40 TR headset or Logitech's G Pro headsets -- wired or wireless. The limited options are disappointing but understandable since the mics are tuned for the specific headsets. The G Pro headsets get the added benefit of the Blue Voice vocal adjustments found in Logitech's G Hub gaming software. Along with a bunch of professional presets, you'll find controls to tune your vocals and create your own presets.
Again, the cardioid mic plugs directly into the headset's 3.5mm jack and that's it, you're done and ready to start streaming with better-sounding vocals. It even has a built-in pop filter to keep your Ps and Bs in check. And with no need for one of those foam pop filters on the mic, you can show off the nice-looking design and classic Blue logo in your next stream. If you have a G Pro headset (or Astro 40 TR) and you're disappointed with the mic quality, this is a fast fix for about the same price as one of the company's Snowball Ice USB mics.
