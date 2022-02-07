Black Friday pricing is back for Amazon's lineup of Fire tablets with prices starting at $35

Amazon's Fire Tablets come in a few different sizes and designs now, with some of them geared towards children and others for people looking to work on them. Over the past few years, Amazon has made some great improvements to the Fire Tablet lineup by adding USB-C charging to some models, improving the processor in others, and more. If you've been looking at the tablets but haven't purchased, now may be the best time to do just that.
If you're looking for a tablet, but want to see what else is out there, we also have a list of all the best tablet deals available now. Curious about which models are on sale today? Let's take a look.
The Fire 7 tablet is Amazon's entry-level tablet. It comes equipped with a 7-inch display, 16GB of storage (or you can opt for 32GB), and comes in four different colors. We'd recommend upgrading to the 8-inch option if your budget allows for better overall performance, though.
The Kids Edition of the Fire 7 comes with a custom software that makes it easier for your kids to use and is backed by a two-year worry-free guarantee that offers a free replacement if your kids manage to break it. You can use it for games, learning activities, movies and more.
Normally $90, Amazon's Fire HD 8 has returned to its lowest price to date at $45. The 8-inch tablet was updated in 2020 with a faster processor, USB-C charging, better Wi-Fi performance, 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB) and a bump from 16GB to 32GB of storage in the base model. Its HD screen is sharper than the entry-level Fire 7, but it's still not nearly as sharp as iPad displays. The HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and slightly better performance, thanks to 3GB of RAM.
The Fire HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and more RAM (3GB instead of 2GB), with performance that improves on the standard Fire HD 8. The tablet should charge just fine on most wireless charging pads. The current $55 price represents a new all-time low for this product, so far as we can tell.
This $140 unit is currently available for $70, matching its previous all-time low price. The Fire HD Kids Edition is a child-friendly version of the Fire HD 8 tablet that adds a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited) -- which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content. It's not really suitable for remote learning, but it's a much more affordable option than giving a young child a full-on iPad.
The 10-inch Kids Edition is also available at a reduced price of $140, or $60 off its normal price.
Amazon's Fire HD 10 is the biggest and most powerful tablet that the company offers, and it recently got better. The 2021 revision launched in April with more RAM, a 10% brighter screen and a slightly updated design. Like its 2019 predecessor, the new HD 10 normally starts at $150. But right now, you can get the HD 10 for $110.
The Fire HD 10 comes packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android: Instead, they use Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, pulling apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, even though you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience.
The Fire HD 10 Plus is also discounted to $140, which gets you an additional gigabyte of RAM and wireless charging.
