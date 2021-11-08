Elon Musk Tesla stock poll EV tax credits Google Doodle celebrates Indian biologist Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday laptop deals: Save $300 on MSI Prestige 14, $400 on Lenovo Yoga 9i and more

Discounts on MacBooks are scarce right now, but you can save a bundle on MSI's MacBook clone. Two-in-one convertibles from Dell and Lenovo are also on sale.

Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (2 items)

The discounts have dried up for Apple's MacBooks unless you are interested in the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, in which case you can save $50 at Amazon. We expect price breaks to return for the 2020 MacBook Air as the holiday shopping season kicks into gear later this month along with smaller discounts for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro announced last month.

Bigger savings are available right now on Windows laptops, from a budget Gateway laptop to premium two-in-one convertibles from Dell and Lenovo. And check out the $300 price break at Newegg on MSI's MacBook clone -- the Prestige 14 --  and you can save another $100 with a mail-in rebate.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Gateway 15.6-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook: $449

Save $250
Walmart

If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow print boxes. Gateway now has a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. This 15.6-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. The black model is $250 less than some of the other color choices and an excellent deal.

$449 at Walmart

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1: $700

Save $250
Dell

Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000, which features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This 13.3-inch model is discounted by $250 and supplies a 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. The 13.3-inch touchscreen features full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

$700 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad S340: $729

Save $71
Lenovo

This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a couple generations behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

$729 at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga 6: $750

Save $200
Lenovo

This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. This discounted model features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen has full-HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

$750 at Best Buy

MSI Prestige 14: $799

Save $300
MSI

MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. In addition to the $300 discount, you can save another $100 via mail-in rebate to drop the price to $699.

$799 at Newegg

Lenovo Yoga 9i: $1,350

Save $400
Josh Goldman/CNET

Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a thin yet durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. A leather lid helps protect the 14-inch touchscreen, which boasts a 4K resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.

$1,350 at Best Buy

16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB SSD): $2,450

Save $49
Dan Ackerman/CNET

The baseline model of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro costs $2,499 and features a 10-core M1 Pro chip, a 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512B SSD. The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features a 3,456x2,234-pixel resolution. This model in silver is $49 off right now at Amazon. Need more storage space? The 1TB model is also $49 off its $2,699 list price.

$2,450 at Amazon