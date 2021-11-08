Black Friday laptop deals: Save $300 on MSI Prestige 14, $400 on Lenovo Yoga 9i and more

Deal Savings Price









The discounts have dried up for Apple's MacBooks unless you are interested in the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, in which case you can save $50 at Amazon. We expect price breaks to return for the 2020 MacBook Air as the holiday shopping season kicks into gear later this month along with smaller discounts for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro announced last month.

Bigger savings are available right now on Windows laptops, from a budget Gateway laptop to premium two-in-one convertibles from Dell and Lenovo. And check out the $300 price break at Newegg on MSI's MacBook clone -- the Prestige 14 -- and you can save another $100 with a mail-in rebate.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow print boxes. Gateway now has a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. This 15.6-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. The black model is $250 less than some of the other color choices and an excellent deal.

Dell Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000, which features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This 13.3-inch model is discounted by $250 and supplies a 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. The 13.3-inch touchscreen features full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a couple generations behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

Lenovo This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. This discounted model features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen has full-HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. In addition to the $300 discount, you can save another $100 via mail-in rebate to drop the price to $699.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a thin yet durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. A leather lid helps protect the 14-inch touchscreen, which boasts a 4K resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.