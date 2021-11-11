Elon Musk sells 2M Tesla shares Google Doodle for Veterans Day Home Sweet Home Alone review PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Best deals so far from Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg

Check out these deals on the latest gaming laptops based on GPUs from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30 series.

Show more (1 item)

Ready to upgrade your rig with a new gaming laptop? You'll find some sweet deals right now as retailers start rolling out early Black Friday deals on models with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. Best Buy has the best prices on gaming laptops right now, particularly the Asus ROG 16 with RTX 3050 Ti graphics on sale for $1,200. There are a couple deals at Newegg worth checking out, too, along with a midrange Acer Predator model with RTX 3060 at Amazon that's priced to move.

Read more: Best gaming laptop to buy for 2021

Check out the deals below and check back -- I'll keep this list updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

RTX 3050 graphics for $1,100
Dell

This Dell budget gaming laptop is $150 off at Best Buy and serves up RTX 3050 graphics and an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive -- both standard for the price. The 15.6-inch display features full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution, but only a 60Hz refresh rate. Gamers typically want a faster display to keep up with high frame rates in games, but running at 60 frames per second is sufficient for smooth gameplay.

$1,100 at Best Buy

Asus ROG 16

RTX 3050 Ti graphics for $1,200
Best Buy

This Asus ROG offers better graphics, a bigger and faster display and a fatter discount than the Dell G15 above. With its $250 discount, it's only $100 more than the Dell G15 and boasts a 16-inch screen powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 and RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio with 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

$1,200 at Best Buy

Acer Predator Helios 300

RTX 3060 graphics for $1,295
Sarah Tew/CNET

It's not on sale but it is priced aggressively at Amazon considering its components. This Acer gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch display with a full HD resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate, powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and RTX 3060 graphics.

$1,295 at Amazon

Acer Nitro 5 (17-inch)

RTX 3080 graphics for $1,950
Newegg

This is the bigger version of the popular 15-inch Nitro 5. This Nitro 5 boasts a 17.3-inch display with a full HD resolution and a blazing 300Hz refresh rate, powered by an AMD-Nvidia combo. It features the Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and RTX 3080 graphics. You also get a roomy 1TB SSD for your game library. It's rare to find an RTX 3080-based laptop for less than $2,000, but that's just what you'll find here with its $150 discount at Newegg.

$1,950 at Newegg

MSI GS76

RTX 3070 graphics for $2,000
Best Buy

This MSI model is big and fast and discounted by $200. It features a 17.3-inch full HD display with a ridiculously fast 360Hz refresh rate powered by an 11th-gen Core i9 CPU and RTX 3070 graphics. Memory and solid-state storage are both ample with 32GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD.

$2,000 at Best Buy

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED

RTX 3080 graphics for $2,399
Gigabyte

With a 4K AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7-11800H CPU and RTX 3080 graphics, this beast from Gigabyte can handle gaming and content creation. It also serves up 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. It's on sale at discount with a massive $600 discount.

$2,399 at Newegg

More recommendations for gamers