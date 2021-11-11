Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Best deals so far from Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg

Ready to upgrade your rig with a new gaming laptop? You'll find some sweet deals right now as retailers start rolling out early Black Friday deals on models with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. Best Buy has the best prices on gaming laptops right now, particularly the Asus ROG 16 with RTX 3050 Ti graphics on sale for $1,200. There are a couple deals at Newegg worth checking out, too, along with a midrange Acer Predator model with RTX 3060 at Amazon that's priced to move.
Read more: Best gaming laptop to buy for 2021
Check out the deals below and check back -- I'll keep this list updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.
This Dell budget gaming laptop is $150 off at Best Buy and serves up RTX 3050 graphics and an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive -- both standard for the price. The 15.6-inch display features full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution, but only a 60Hz refresh rate. Gamers typically want a faster display to keep up with high frame rates in games, but running at 60 frames per second is sufficient for smooth gameplay.
This Asus ROG offers better graphics, a bigger and faster display and a fatter discount than the Dell G15 above. With its $250 discount, it's only $100 more than the Dell G15 and boasts a 16-inch screen powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 and RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio with 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.
It's not on sale but it is priced aggressively at Amazon considering its components. This Acer gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch display with a full HD resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate, powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and RTX 3060 graphics.
This is the bigger version of the popular 15-inch Nitro 5. This Nitro 5 boasts a 17.3-inch display with a full HD resolution and a blazing 300Hz refresh rate, powered by an AMD-Nvidia combo. It features the Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and RTX 3080 graphics. You also get a roomy 1TB SSD for your game library. It's rare to find an RTX 3080-based laptop for less than $2,000, but that's just what you'll find here with its $150 discount at Newegg.
This MSI model is big and fast and discounted by $200. It features a 17.3-inch full HD display with a ridiculously fast 360Hz refresh rate powered by an 11th-gen Core i9 CPU and RTX 3070 graphics. Memory and solid-state storage are both ample with 32GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD.
With a 4K AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7-11800H CPU and RTX 3080 graphics, this beast from Gigabyte can handle gaming and content creation. It also serves up 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. It's on sale at discount with a massive $600 discount.
More recommendations for gamers
- Best graphics card for gamers and creatives in 2021
- 5 monitors worth checking out for 2021
- Best laptop deals 2021: Windows and Chromebooks for under $500
- Best 15-inch laptops for 2021
- Best wireless mouse for 2021
- Best TVs for gaming with low input lag
- Razer Blade Pro vs. Origin PC Evo16-S
- Best laptop backpacks for travel in 2021
- Best gaming PC for 2021
- Best VR games for escaping to other worlds
- Best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Series S with 4K, 120 fps input and VRR