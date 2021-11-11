Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Best deals so far from Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg

Ready to upgrade your rig with a new gaming laptop? You'll find some sweet deals right now as retailers start rolling out early Black Friday deals on models with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. Best Buy has the best prices on gaming laptops right now, particularly the Asus ROG 16 with RTX 3050 Ti graphics on sale for $1,200. There are a couple deals at Newegg worth checking out, too, along with a midrange Acer Predator model with RTX 3060 at Amazon that's priced to move.

Check out the deals below and check back -- I'll keep this list updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

Dell This Dell budget gaming laptop is $150 off at Best Buy and serves up RTX 3050 graphics and an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive -- both standard for the price. The 15.6-inch display features full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution, but only a 60Hz refresh rate. Gamers typically want a faster display to keep up with high frame rates in games, but running at 60 frames per second is sufficient for smooth gameplay.

Best Buy This Asus ROG offers better graphics, a bigger and faster display and a fatter discount than the Dell G15 above. With its $250 discount, it's only $100 more than the Dell G15 and boasts a 16-inch screen powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 and RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio with 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's not on sale but it is priced aggressively at Amazon considering its components. This Acer gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch display with a full HD resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate, powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and RTX 3060 graphics.

Newegg This is the bigger version of the popular 15-inch Nitro 5. This Nitro 5 boasts a 17.3-inch display with a full HD resolution and a blazing 300Hz refresh rate, powered by an AMD-Nvidia combo. It features the Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and RTX 3080 graphics. You also get a roomy 1TB SSD for your game library. It's rare to find an RTX 3080-based laptop for less than $2,000, but that's just what you'll find here with its $150 discount at Newegg.

Best Buy This MSI model is big and fast and discounted by $200. It features a 17.3-inch full HD display with a ridiculously fast 360Hz refresh rate powered by an 11th-gen Core i9 CPU and RTX 3070 graphics. Memory and solid-state storage are both ample with 32GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte With a 4K AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7-11800H CPU and RTX 3080 graphics, this beast from Gigabyte can handle gaming and content creation. It also serves up 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. It's on sale at discount with a massive $600 discount.

