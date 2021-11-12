Obi-Wan Kenobi series Baymax trailer Microsoft to send 50,000 Microsoft Store gift cards to customers Elon Musk sells another $687M in Tesla stock PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals
Black Friday 2021: The best deals so far on headphones, TVs, kitchenware and more

Here is our round up of the best early deals happening at major retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and many more.

It seems as if Black Friday begins earlier and earlier every year. And this year is no exception. Both in store and online, companies like Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy and pretty much every other major retailer are already getting a jump on the holiday savings. And some very solid deals are already available. In many cases the sales are labeled as Black Friday offers, so you won't have to work too hard to find them. As the seasonal chaos grows, we'll keep scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to. Expect this page to be updated frequently, as we'll keep adding to it as more offers appear. This story was last updated Friday, Nov. 12 with the latest deals.

Black Friday sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more

On the calendar, Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 26 -- the day after Thanksgiving. But "Black Friday sales" are already alive and well. To help navigate the pandemonium, here is a handy guide of what you can expect on sale when and where:

Best Black Friday deals at Walmart

HP 17-inch Intel Core Laptop: $499

Save $180
This HP offers a 17-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display and comes with Windows 11 Home. The 512GB SSD gives you plenty of room for file storage, and 8GB RAM will let you multitask smoothly and quickly.

$499 at Walmart

More great deals at Walmart:

Best Black Friday deals at Target

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: $250

Save $130
Clear out those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies with this lightweight and cordless versatile vacuum.

Read more on the Dyson V8.

 

$250 at Target

More great deals at Target:

Best Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Bella 4-quart digital air fryer: $45

Save $25
This powerful, midsize air fryer is perfect for quick and easy weeknight dinners. It can cook food in roughly half the time and with less than half the mess.

$45 at Best Buy

More great deals at Best Buy:

Best Black Friday deals at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 50-inch: $360

Save $150
The high-end of Amazon's Fire TVs, the Omni series features a built-in microphone for hands-free control through Alexa. Released earlier this year, this is the first time these advanced smart TVs have gone on sale.

$360 at Amazon

More great deals at Amazon:

Best Black Friday headphone deals

You can always find headphones on sale during Black Friday events, but finding the right balance between a good deal and a good set of headphones can be a challenge. Here's what we've found so far.

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless headphones: $248

Save $32 (lowest price to date)
These Sony headphones offer better noise cancellation and better overall sound quality than the AirPods Pro. And they're currently selling for their lowest price to date.

Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

 

$248 at Walmart
$248 at Best Buy
$248 at Amazon

More great headphone deals:

Best Black Friday TV deals

Televisions frequently fill out Black Friday sale pages, but it's not always easy to tell which sales are actually worthwhile. Here are some deals on good TVs worth adding to your shopping cart. 

Vizio 55-Inch M7-Series Quantum UHD SmartCast TV: $598

Save $152
David Katzmaier/CNET

This midrange TV is pretty much the baseline for very good image quality. It's one of the least expensive TVs with full-array local dimming, which lets it serve up good-looking high dynamic range video, and also includes variable refresh rate for gaming. We didn't like it as much as the TCL 6-series in our side-by-side comparison, but it does cost less.

Read our Vizio M7-Series review.

 

$598 at Amazon

More great TV deals:

Best Black Friday laptop deals

M1-based MacBook Air (silver): $899

Save $100 on select colors
The latest in Apple's line of lightweight laptops, the updated 2020 MacBook Air features an M1 processor and a dazzling 13.3-inch Retina display. At only 2.8 pounds, this ultrathin laptop delivers powerful performance in a sleek, compact package. These are obviously pretty popular, and while they can sell out frequently, it looks like Amazon is restocking them in smaller batches. So don't fret if you missed your chance to snag one, there's a good chance it will be back in a few hours.

Read our MacBook Air review.

 

$899 at Amazon

More great laptop deals:

Best Black Friday tablet deals

It's never hard to find a cheap tablet, but it can occasionally be challenging to find a good tablet at a reasonable price. Here are all of the worthwhile tablet deals we've found for early Black Friday.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $800

Save $400
With a 256GB SSD and a dazzling 12.3-inch touchscreen, the Surface Pro 7 gives you the best features of both a laptop and a tablet. While the Surface Pro 8 recently stepped onto the scene, at $800 this previous model still delivers a pretty unbeatable value.

Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review.

 

$800 at Best Buy

More great tablet deals:

Best Black Friday kitchen deals

Kitchen tech can totally change the way you cook, and a great sale on kitchen tech makes that exploration even more enjoyable. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals we've found. 

Keurig K-Duo: $100

Save $80
Brew just a single cup or a full pot with this two-in-one coffee maker. Compatible with both Keurig K-Cup pods and your favorite brand of ground coffee.

$100 at Target

More great kitchen and home deals:

Best Black Friday fitness deals

With New Year's Day inching ever closer, those fitness resolutions can start to feel daunting. But not if you've got the right equipment. Here are the best Black Friday fitness deals we've found.

Fitbit Sense smartwatch: $230

Save $70
Get a jump on those New Year's resolutions with 33% off the Fitbit Sense. With a heart rate monitor, sleep cycle tracker and temperature sensor, this smartwatch can help ensure that you're in tip-top shape to hit all your fitness goals.

Read our Fitbit Sense review.

 

$230 at Amazon

More great fitness deals:

Best Black Friday deals under $50

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Save $25
The Amazon Fire TV Stick can transform any television with an HDMI input into a smart TV with a simple plug-in. Instantly, you'll have access to all the shows and movies you love in crisp 4K (on supporting televisions). Its remote even comes with a voice control feature to make browsing a breeze.

Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

 

$25 at Amazon

More great Black Friday deals