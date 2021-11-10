The right mouse paired with an ergonomic keyboard can make a huge difference in your comfort as you work, which is something that anyone who spends days in front of a computer may already understand. The trick is finding the mouse that helps, not hinders, your productivity. That's more important than whether you choose a traditional computer mouse or a wired mouse, a rollerball or trackpad, but no matter what your mouse preferences are, there's likely something out there to meet your needs.

For those working from home, we recommend looking for a wireless mouse with sensors that work on almost all surfaces, such as the Logitech MX mice. These let you connect to up to three devices by Bluetooth or through their included USB dongle, so you can quickly switch control between computers. However, they can be expensive and if you don't need to work on a glass table, most newer mice will work on anything other than glass or reflective surfaces.

There are other factors to consider such as whether the computer mouse has a rechargeable battery or uses replaceable batteries, the number of buttons (some people need the extra buttons!), its ergonomic design, the type of mouse grip and its size. Good software for programming the mouse matters, too. The list below takes all of these into consideration and, while the mice here use wireless technology, several can be used as traditional wired mice with a USB cable if you're worried about battery life.

David Carnoy/CNET Despite its smaller size, the MX Anywhere 3 mouse is essentially a smaller version of the MX Master 3 also on this list. These Logitech mice share many features, including dual-wireless connectivity (they can be used wired, too), hyperfast scroll capabilities, programmable buttons and Logitech Flow for moving your cursor between two computers on the same network. The battery will last for up to 70 days on a full charge, and a quick three-minute charge of the battery can get you through a workday. It's also comfortable to use the buttons despite its small size and, perhaps most importantly, it can be used on just about any surface, including glass -- so don't worry about a mouse pad. The MX Anywhere 3 comes in a couple of versions. There's the standard "universal" version that works with Windows, MacOS, iPadOS (13.4 or higher), ChromeOS and Linux computers via Bluetooth or Logitech's Unifying USB dongle, which is included. MX Anywhere 3 for Mac works only via Bluetooth and is optimized for Macs and iPads. Shipping soon, both mice are available in pale gray and the MX Anywhere 3 (with the USB port dongle) is also offered in rose and graphite.

Josh Goldman/CNET Like a lot of ergonomic office products, companies that make ergonomic mice aim for the largest group of potential vertical mouse users. But by doing that, they're inevitably leaving out a number of people whose hands are too small or too large for the mouse, they're only made for right-handed users or both. The Unimouse is the rare option that'll really work for just about anyone. The wireless mouse is available for left and right hands (it's available in a wired version, too) and has a crazy amount of adjustability to create a custom fit for your hand. The top part of the body starts at a 35-degree angle, but its friction hinge lets you lift it up to a 75-degree angle -- or anywhere in between -- that puts it into more of a handshake position. Its ball-mounted thumb support cradles your thumb and can be rotated and tilted to whatever position is most comfortable for you. Also, it's on a telescoping post so you can use a wider or narrower grip. The post can also be moved forward and backward. A 2.4GHz USB adapter is used for its wireless connection, there is no Bluetooth and it can be used wired while you charge it with the included micro-USB cable. There are six programmable buttons: left, middle, right, scroll click, forward and back. I appreciated having the additional button on top (once my muscle memory adjusted to it), but the forward and back button placement was just a little too far back on the body for me to use comfortably. The included app is basic but gets the job done letting you reprogram buttons and adjust cursor scroll speeds. DPI can be set from 800 to 2800 in increments of 200 with the software or a button on the mouse. You can also set up application-specific profiles with the app. If you're ready to give an ergonomic mouse a try, the Unimouse's customizable design is tough to beat.

Sarah Tew/CNET The MX Master 3 combines the customization of a gaming mouse in a comfortable fingertip grip, wireless design made for getting work done. Logitech's software makes it easy to set the five programmable buttons (that's a lot of buttons, but there's a button on the bottom and more on the thumb rest) and thumb scroll wheel of the MX Master to handle a variety of tasks, from taking screenshots to controlling media. Compared to the older MX Master 2S, the new model is more comfortable with better button placement. It has smoother, faster and more precise scrolling -- great for long spreadsheets -- as well as faster USB-C charging. It can be used with a cord, or wireless via Bluetooth or the included Unifying USB adapter, and it supports connections to up to three computers; the button on the bottom lets you quickly switch between connections. The mouse also supports the Logitech Flow feature, letting you move your cursor between computers on the same network. This mouse provides superb battery life for long gaming sessions. It's expensive but worth it. The MX Master 2S is almost as good and available for less.

David Carnoy/CNET Trackballs seem to get overlooked but, going by the comments on this story, that's a big mistake. Options like the Logitech MX Ergo and the Kensington Orbit offer more comfort but the same control you'd get with a regular mouse. Plus, since it stays stationary, you don't need extra desk space for movement and it can be used on any surface. Logitech's latest Ergo Trackball won us over with its new sculpted shape that fits a wider variety of hand sizes and a lower price than the MX Ergo. That said, the MX Ergo has a sturdier, more solid feel and can be paired to two devices simultaneously. The M575 does give you a choice of Bluetooth or the company's USB-A wireless receiver.

Josh Goldman/CNET Whether you're looking for a travel mouse or simply need something smaller for yourself or your child, with fingertip grip and easily accessible mouse wheel, this'll do the trick. Though it's listed as a Bluetooth mouse, there's a 2.4GHz USB receiver in the battery compartment so you can just plug in and start working. Plus, with two Bluetooth connections -- 3.0 and 5.0 -- you can connect to three devices and switch between them with a button on its bottom. Cursor control is smooth and it works accurately on nonglass surfaces. The wedge-shaped design with its high, rounded back is comfortable to rest your palm on and the rubberized Y pattern on both sides gives your fingers something to grip. There's rubber on the scroll wheel and it has stops you can feel. A button to the back of the wheel lets you switch between five DPI settings, from 800 to 2,400, which is nice since you might not always have a lot of room to move. All of the buttons have an audible click, except for the main left and right mouse buttons, which are nearly silent when pressed. You're not going to be disturbing anyone's concentration while you use this. The mouse is powered by a single AA-size battery that will last for up to 36 month of use.

Sarah Tew/CNET VicTsing's wireless mice are scattered throughout Amazon's bestseller list including this comfortable, ergonomic mouse. It is powered by two AAA batteries, and it connects with a small 2.4GHz wireless USB adapter that's stowed in the battery compartment. The ergonomic design vertical mouse keeps your wrist at a more natural angle to reduce strain. It takes almost no time to adjust and find the buttons coming from traditional mice. Plus, one of the buttons is below the scroll wheel and it lets you switch DPI settings on the fly if you want to speed up or slow down cursor movement. (DPI stands for dots per inch, so if a mouse has 800 DPI, that's 800 dots per inch, or 1,600 DPI is 1,600 dots per inch. Some go up to 12,000 DPI.) That's it for customization, though. Still, it's a good wireless mouse overall and if you're not sure you'll be happy with one of these mice or their ergonomic design, it's an inexpensive way to try. And VicTsing includes a 45-day free return period and 18-month warranty.

Sarah Tew/CNET Mice that live up to the quality of Microsoft's other Surface hardware are worth their price, especially if you work on multiple Windows 10 PCs at the same time. Using Microsoft's Mouse and Keyboard Center software, you can not only program its customizable buttons, but connect the device to three different computers and seamlessly move your cursor between them, similar to Logitech's Flow feature. It's a great synthesis between keyboard and mouse. The Surface Precision Mouse can be used wired as well with its USB charging cable, and is quite honestly one of the most comfortable mice we've ever used, too.

Josh Goldman/CNET Once you dip below $15 you usually lose features like forward and back buttons or, um, comfort. Wisfox's mouse has a comfortable curve to it for a more ergonomic fit and rubberized sides to give you some extra grip. A button on top lets you switch between three DPI settings to help you get around your monitor with less wrist movement. The battery compartment (the mouse uses one AA battery, not included) houses the wireless nano USB receiver when not in use, so you're less likely to lose it. It also comes in 14 colors. It doesn't have Bluetooth, but Wisfox does make one with both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth.