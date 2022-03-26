Best Wireless Mouse Deals: Save on Mice for Travel, Gaming and Everyday Computing

Deal Savings Price















Whether you're using your laptop for work or gaming, you don't want to rely solely on the touchpad. Having a wireless mouse removes a lot of hassle and difficulty in using a touchpad or wired mouse with a long cord. Wireless mice allow for greater precision, which can be important for video and photo editing, online gaming and other detail-oriented tasks.

Luckily, these days you don't have to spend a fortune to get a great mouse with the features you need to make working, gaming or traveling more convenient. There are quite a few bargains on wireless mice right now. Check out the best wireless mouse deals currently available below. We will update this article periodically as deals expire and new price drops occur at various retailers.

Best Wireless Mouse Deals for Everyday Computing

Microsoft This mouse is light and portable, plus it connects wirelessly via Bluetooth and works on a variety of surfaces thanks to BlueTrack technology. The wheel is optimized for smooth scrolling and the low-profile design helps it sit comfortably in most hands.

Logitech This highly rated mouse was recently discontinued by the manufacturer, but that means you can get a really great deal on it while supplies last. You can use the mouse seamlessly on up to three computers. In fact, you can copy paste text, images and files from one to the other using Logitech Flow, which makes this ideal for people with a robust at-home setup -- perhaps for remote work or school. It works with both Windows and Mac computers and lasts up to 70 days on a single charge. Read our Logitech MX Master 2S preview.

With laser technology for precision tracking and a smart sleep mode, this mouse is a good one for everyday use. It also has an on/off switch so that you can further conserve power, which in turn results in a battery life lasting up to two years. It's designed for comfortable use whether you are right or left-handed and is compatible with Mac, Windows and Chrome OS. Read our Logitech Wireless Mouse M510 review.

Best Wireless Mouse Deals for Travel

Verbatim This plug-and-play USB wireless mouse works with PC and Mac and features a 2.4 Ghz wireless connection for lag-free performance. The design is small and sleek, making it ultra-portable, and it has a nano wireless receiver that can be stored in the mouse when not in use so it doesn't get lost while traveling. This mouse needs a AAA battery, but the first one comes with your purchase.

Logitech Want a vibrant, low-cost option to brighten up your space wherever you are? This small, responsive wireless mouse has a range of up to 10 meters and a battery life of up to 12 months on a single, pre-installed AA battery. The plug-and-play 2.4 Gz mouse works across many devices and operating systems including Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS and Linux. The built-in USB storage makes it easy to travel with as well.

Razer This 2.4 Ghz ambidextrous mouse is designed for gaming, but its size and battery life make it a great option for gaming while traveling. It offers a high-precision 7200 DPI optical sensor and 1000 Hz ultrapolling. Wireless, extended gaming session are supported by up to 350 hours of battery life using swappable AA batteries. Plus, the wireless USB receiver can be stored inside the mouse, which is useful for keeping it safe when on-the-go. However, if you prefer connecting via Bluetooth, that option is available. There are also five programmable buttons you can customize.

Best Wireless Mouse Deals For Gaming

Razer This mouse is 25% faster than competing wireless mice thanks to Razer's HyperSpeed wireless technology, so you won't have to worry about low latency or interference. It features ambidextrous design to work for both left- and right-handed users; it has programmable buttons on both sides. This gaming mouse also includes a 20K DPI optical sensor. And with features like a 70-hour battery life, it won't shut down on you mid-session.

Razer This mouse features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor for accuracy even with the slightest movements and six programmable buttons for customized use. Using Razer HyperSpeed, you can get wireless performance for up to 285 hours, or you can switch to Bluetooth mode for up to 450 hours of battery.

Logitech This mouse was designed with input from professional esports players and it improves upon previous models with its Hero 25K sensor that exceeds 400 IPS and delivers 25,000 DPI. It features an ambidextrous design, customizable Lightsync RGB lighting, eight programmable buttons and 60 hours of continuous gaming on a single charge.